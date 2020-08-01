Netflix Announces Money Heist's Return With Fifth And Final Season; Netizens Miss Nairobi

Netflix's hit Spanish series Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) has been greenlit by the streaming studio for a final fifth season. The makers announced that the show will return for its last season on Friday, said that the heist will come to an end with its fifth part.

Variety in a report revealed that the shooting for the final season will begin in Spain, Denmark, and Portugal by August 3. Creator and showrunner Alex Pina said, "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

The show's cast Ursula Cobero, Alvaro Morte, Itziar Ituno, Pedro Alonso and others will also be joined by 2 more actors including Narcos actor Miguel Angel Silvestre, and the 24-year-old Patrick Criado. However, many fans have took to Twitter sharing that the final season without Nairobi will not feel right. One user wrote, "La puta ama Nairobi 1986-2019 This scene was absolutely heartbreaking And now the heist comes to an end El atraco llega a su fin."

Fans Say They Will Miss Narobi In Season 5

Another tweet read, "If there was any part that got me emotional in Money Heist, it was Nairobi' death. I wasn't expecting it honestly.. Arturo, tired of that guy already. #MoneyHeist5." One user simply wrote, "MONEY HEIST SEASON 5 without Nairobi." Netflix India also shared a tribute to Narobi by tweeting, "Thinking about Nairobi makes me Cryrobi #MoneyHeist."

Season 5 Will Have 10 Episodes

According to reports, the final season will have 10 episodes, two more episodes than seasons three and four. The series known for its twists and turns, will pick up right after season four's end. Fans are excited to see how the Professor will escape this time and how will the gang at The Bank of Spain escape without any more casualties.

Money Heist Season 5 Shoot Will Begin In August

For the unversed, the show follows Professor (Álvaro Morte) who leads a number of robbers for two long-prepared heists at the Royal Mint of Spain and another at the Bank of Spain. Since its premiere in 2017, Money Heist has become one of the most loved foreign language show around the globe.

