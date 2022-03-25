Netflix Renews Indian Matchmaking, Sima Taparia's Emmy-Nominated Show Will Return With Season 3

Netflix's hit reality show Indian Matchmaking, reportedly has already been renewed for season 3 by the streaming giant. The show which is yet to release its second season, is an Emmy nominated show of Indian origin. While Netflix India is yet to make an official announcement of season 3, the streaming platform on Thursday (March 24, 2022) revealed a list of shows that have been renewed for new seasons. The list also featured a list of upcoming original content from the streaming platform.

A report in Variety revealed that season 2 of the show Indian Matchmaking is expected to premiere this year. While the show's original pandemic release had received mixed reviews, the host Sima Taparia has become a household name. Sima also secured a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards under the 'Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program' category.

For the unversed, Indian Matchmaking follows Matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides clients in the United States and India in the arranged marriage process. The show also provided an insight into the modern way in which Indian traditions are being followed.

The makers have defined season 3 as, "Matchmaker Sima Taparia returns to help some familiar faces and new singletons across the globe who have decided that it's time to put their love lives in the hands of the expert."

Meanwhile, some of the other shows returning also include Love is Blind, US version of Love on the Spectrum with two more seasons as well as Jewish Matchmaking, which is produced by the same production house that brought Indian Matchmaking. The Ultimatum was confirmed for April 6, 2022 release and the fourth season of Too Hot To Handle was also confirmed in the announcement.