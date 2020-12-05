Netflix StreamFest: Here Are The 7 Best Shows And Movies To Watch This Free Streaming Weekend

Streaming giant Netflix kicked off its 2-day StreamFest in India today (December 5 and 6). The special event allows non-subscribers to experience the services offered by Netflix for free without any payment. This includes the entire catalogue of Netflix India including movies, TV shows and documentaries in Standard Definition (SD).

Hence for those who are new to Netflix or don't know what to watch, we decided to put together a list of 7 best shows and movies that you can watch this weekend with the StreamFest.

Ludo

Anurag Basu’s latest outing is a dark comedy crime movie that talks about 'sin and virtue' and 'second chances'. The anthology film consists of an ensemble cast of Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Abhishek Bachchan, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi and Shalini Vats in lead roles.

Emily In Paris

Darren Star’s romantic comedy starring Lily Collins in the titular role has quickly managed to become a sensation as it manages to combine fashion, romance, travel and a clash of cultures in a light-hearted manner. The series narrates the story of an ambitious mid-western marketing executive who relocates to Paris and revels in its unparalleled decadence.

Schitt’s Creek

Schitt’s Creek is a heart-warming comedy series that recently won nine Emmy Awards including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series in 2020. The highly acclaimed series revolves around the Roses, a family of four who were once the nation’s crème de la crème. However, they lose all their money and end up running a motel in a small town and start loving it.

Mindhunter

The crime thriller series created by Joe Penhall is based on the true-crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit which is written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker. The show revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench and psychologist Wendy Carr. They interview imprisoned serial killers to understand how they think in hope of using this knowledge to solve ongoing cases.

Delhi Crime

The International Emmy award-winning Delhi Crime stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang and has been directed by Richie Mehta. The 7-part web series, that was initially plotted to be a film, is a retelling of the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident.

Extraction

The action thriller directed by stuntman turned director Sam Hargrave and has Chris Hemsworth in the lead role. The movie also stars Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Golshifteh Farahani, Pankaj Tripathi, and David Harbour in pivotal roles. The film has Hemsworth as Tyler Rake who is a fearless black-market mercenary and is hired by an imprisoned crime lord to protect his kidnapped son.

The Queen’s Gambit

The mini-drama series is based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and stars Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role. The richly-detailed period series follows the life of an orphan named Beth Harmon who starts of as a chess prodigy and eventually become a world champion while struggling with a secret addiction to tranquilisers.

ALSO READ: Netflix StreamFest: 5 Telugu Movies You Must Watch In This Free Streaming Weekend

ALSO READ: Netflix To Make Streaming Free In December With StreamFest