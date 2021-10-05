Netflix Sued By South Korean Internet Provider Over Success Of Squid Game

Netflix's recent South Korean release Squid Game, has turned out to be one of the most successful shows backed by the streaming giant. However, the show has also landed the studio is to legal trouble. According to recent reports, Netflix is being sued by a South Korean internet service provider, SK Broadband.

The company has reportedly sued the OTT platform over 'increased network traffic' due to its popularity in the country. Netflix has become the country's largest traffic generator after Youtube, both of which do not pay a usage fee, while Amazon, Apple and Facebook do. The Seoul court has reportedly asked that Netflix should provide something in return for the service.

SK Broadband has reportedly claimed that Netflix's popular series Squid Game is part of the cause, said a report by Reuters. In response, Netflix has said that it will review the claims and will work with SK Broadns to ensure that viewers are not affected.

On the other hand, earlier this year, Netflix announced an investment plan worth about 550 billion in Korean content. The company in an annual report said that it has contributed to creating about 16,000 jobs by investing about 770 billion won in the Korean domestic content industry in the past five years.

Coming back to the show, Squid Game written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows a group of 456 people from all walks of life who are invited to play a series of children's games with life-threatening consequences. The last standing winner gets a chance to win a 45.6 billion won (USD 38.7 million) as a prize.

The nine-episode survival drama, which premiered on September 17, and quickly become one of the most popular non-English shows on the streaming platform.