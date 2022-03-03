Pamela Anderson Announces Netflix Documentary, Calls Herself A Survivor Ready To Tell The Real Story

Hollywood star Pamela Anderson is all set to narrate her own story in a new documentary based on her life. The news comes a month after the release of Hulu's new limited series titled Pam and Tommy. The show streaming on Disney+ Hotstar in India chronicles a difficult chapter in Pamela's life and was reportedly developed without her permission.

Pam And Tommy Twitter Review: Fans Give A Thumbs Up To Sebastian Stan And Lily James' Performance

Pamela, on Wednesday (March 2, 2022) took to social media and announced the news with a handwritten note on Netflix letterhead. The note read, "My life/ A thousand imperfections/ A million misperceptions/ Wicked, wild and lost/ Nothing to live up to /I can only surprise you /Not a victim, but a survivor /And alive to tell the real story."

The announcement was also shared by Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee, who serves as a producer on the project. He captioned it as, "The real story." The documentary is set to be directed by Ryan White.

According to Variety, the yet-to-be-titled documentary has been in the making for several years and will include never-before-seen archive footage and Pamela's personal journals. The project's official logline revealed the documentary is "an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey."

Top 8 OTT Releases In March 2022: Jalsa, Rudra, Moon Knight, The Adam Project & More

Netflix is yet to announce a release date for the documentary. Meanwhile, for the unversed, Pam & Tommy starred Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee. The show which has garnered the cast a lot of global praise, also explores a fictional version of the Baywatch star and rocker's whirlwind romance.

The eight-episode weekly miniseries is set to conclude on March 9, 2022.