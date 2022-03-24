Sakshi Tanwar's Mai Set To Release On April 15, Actress Is Unmissable In The Trailer Of Netflix Crime Thriller

Netflix released the trailer of his upcoming Hindi crime thriller titled Mai. The show led by Sakshi Tanwar and directed by Anshai Lal & Atul Mongia has left many fans impressed with its full-length trailer. Mai follows Sakshi as a mother who is determined to uncover the truth about the death of her daughter, Supriya.

The trailer shows, Supriya being abused by unknown men and then hit by a truck in front of her mother. Moments before she signs something to Mai, however, she is unable to finish the conversation before the truck kills her. The police and the judge rule it as an accident, but Mai turns detective to find the truth about her daughter's death.

Take a look at the trailer:

The show produced by Clean Slate Film, also stars Vivek Mushran, Wamiqa Gabbi, Anant Vidhaat, Raima Sen, Ankur Ratan, Prashant Narayan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta and Seema Pahwa. According to Netflix Sakshi will be seen playing a middle-class wife, mother and volunteer nurse who witnesses a first-hand tragedy that forever changes her world.

Talking about his directorial debut show, Atul revealed his real-life experiences enabled him to create and write Mai. He added, "Sheel (Sakshi) is thrown deep into the world of crime. The series becomes unusually dramatic, yet extremely relatable, because at least on the outset, she still remains, the same humble, simple mother."

"Mai, takes the concept of the homely, caring, traditional Indian mother of popular Indian Television and Hindi cinema and pits it against the true existence of the Machiavellian world out there, forcing her and us to challenge our belief systems," he concluded.

Mai is set to begin streaming on Netflix on April 15, 2022.