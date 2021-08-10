Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Pre-Independence Era Web Series 'Heeramandi' To Get A Netflix Release

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who recently marked 25 years in the industry, has announced a new collaboration for a web series with streaming giant Netflix. The series tiled as Heeramandi is set to explore the stories of courtesans in a pre-Independence India in Lahore.

In a statement, Bhansali talked about the show saying, "Heeramandi is an important milestone in my journey as a filmmaker. This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Netflix India also shared the announcement on Instagram with the caption, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX. Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close."

Take a look at the poster,

The filmmaker reportedly told Variety, the Netflix release "is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It's very vast and ambitious."

Some of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's best works include Khamoshi: The Musical, Black, Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Devdas and many many more blockbusters. The filmmaker has received five National Film Awards, Padmashri - the fourth-highest civilian award in India, a BAFTA nomination and a submission to the Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film for Devdas.

Similar to his other projects, Heeramandi is expected to have all the trademarks of a Bhansali film with grand sets, elaborate compositions and a plethora of characters. It is said to be stories of love, betrayal, politics and succession.