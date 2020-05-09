Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To Make And Send Scary Films; ‘Ghosts Are Welcome To Submit’

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to promote his upcoming production, Betaal, in a fun way. The Badshah of Bollywood is asking fans to channel their inner filmmakers during the lockdown and shoot scary films at home. He announced that winners of the contest will get to video call him, director Patrick Graham, actors Vineet Kumar and Aahana Kumra, and producer Gaurav Verma.

Announcing the contest, Shah Rukh Khan wrote on Twitter, "Who doesn't enjoy a good horror film or series? I know that I do! Since we all have a bit of time on our hands and have binged a lot of shows and films, how about we channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make a scary indoor film with an element of horror in it."

He continued, "Any camera that you can shoot with. - A prop readily available at home that can be used spookily - And you. (You can choose to make it with multiple people as well, as long as the rules of social distancing are followed)," he added. "The selected three will be getting on a video call with me and these four awesome people!"

Shah Rukh added that he will be sending in his entry as well, and even ghosts are welcome to send their entries.

Shah Rukh's tweet read, "Since we've all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit... in a fun, creative and... spooky way! #SpookSRK," (sic).

Betaal is an upcoming web series on Netflix, all set for release on May 24, 2020. The series stars Aahana Kumra and Vineet Kumar in lead roles.

