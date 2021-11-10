Squid Game 2: Hwang Dong-hyuk Reveals Gi-hun Will Do Something For the World

Squid Game is all set to return for a second season. While Netflix is yet to make an official report, season two has been greenlit, ​confirmed by creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in Los Angeles during a screening of the show. According to reports, he revealed that while there has been appreciation for the show he has also felt pressure for returning with season 2.

"There's been so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice! But I will say there will indeed be a second season of Squid Games. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently," Hwang told the Associated Press.

While Hwang did not reveal any plot details he revealed that the new season will focus on Gi-hun doing something for the world. Notably, the show's antagonist featured a group of global tycoons. "I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen. So I will promise you this, Gi-hun will come back. He will do something for the world," Hwang said.

Gi-hun played by Lee Jung-jae was last seen going back to take part in the Squid Game, instead of getting on a flight to meet his daughter. The show quickly climbed up the popularity chart of Netflix and made the streaming platform around $891 million as per Bloomberg reports.