Top 8 Netflix Releases To Watch Out For In April 2021: Ajeeb Daastaans, Shadow And Bone, The Serpent & More

Shadow And Bone (April 23)

Based on the Grishaverse novels by Leigh Bardugo, Shadow And Bone is one of the best releases this month. The story follows a low-level soldier named Alisha Starkov (Li), who finds she has great powers which can help free her country from the looming threat of the Shadow Fold. On finding her potential, she trains with a group of elite soldiers called The Grisha and finds out that not everyone around her can be trusted.

The show has a promising young cast with a few known names including, Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Archie Renaux.

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (April 14)

Netflix has been streaming some of the beloved sitcoms of all time, and the newest addition will be Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! The sitcom will mark Jamie Foxx's return to the family show genre. Starring David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, and Porscha Coleman, it will follow Jamie who has to learn parenting on the go as his teenage daughter suddenly moves in with him.

Ajeeb Daastaans (April 16)

Ajeeb Daastaans is the third Hindi Anthology film released by Netflix after, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories. The film backed by Karan Johar will bring together four directors- Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani to present stories of four strong female protagonists. Following four fractured relationships that are filled with jealousy, entitlement, and prejudices, the film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, and Manav Kaul.

The Circle Season 2 (April 14)

The Circle has been one of the most relatable reality shows of 2020. The show follows people alone in apartments, who only communicate through their online profiles without meeting the other contestants. The three-week-long social experiment is expected to be full of drama once again.

Stowaway (April 22)

The film follows a team of three astronauts who are on their way to Mars for a two-year mission. However, after taking off, they discover that a launch support engineer (Shamier Anderson) accidentally ended up on the spaceship with them. Their mission is more in danger as they find out the life support systems are damaged and they might suffocate and die before they even make it to Mars. Directed by Joe Penna, the film also stars Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim in the leading roles.

The Serpent (April 2)

The Serpent based on true events follows the crime spree of Charles Sobhraj (Tahar Rahim) and girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc (Jenna Coleman), who murdered Western tourists among the "Hippie Circuit" in Asia. The two are trailed by a Dutch diplomat named Herman Knippenberg (Billy Howle) who begins to suspect the two after coming across the case of two Dutch travellers who had gone missing.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (April 30)

From the makers of Into The Spiderverse, the film follows a device-addicted daughter (Abbi Jacobson) who is leaving for college and a nature-loving father (Danny McBride) who plans a cross-country road trip to reconnect with his daughter. However, the trip takes a turn when all the machines decide it's time to take over the world.

Thunder Force (April 9)

The film follows real-life best friends Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy in a superhero spoof movie. The two playing estranged childhood best friends, reunite years later only to be infected by a genetic formula that gives them superpowers. They team up to fight crime in Chicago, which includes the likes of The King (Bobby Cannavale), The Crab (Jason Bateman), and Laser (Pom Klementieff).