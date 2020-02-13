    For Quick Alerts
      Twitter Reacts To Netflix's 'To All The Boys: P.S I Still Love You', Says It's A Must Watch

      By
      |

      Netflix's To All The Boys 2 is setting the tone for this years Valentine's Day. The much-awaited sequel to the To All The Boys I Have Loved Before, follows Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky, as they begin their relationship for real this time.

      to all the boys 2

      The film brings back classic romantic gestures, childhood love and the first love innocence as Lara Jean experiences her firsts with Peter, along with her first love triangle. We get to see Lara's sixth-grade love John Ambrose McClaren who does not even reply back to her letter but also still has feelings for her.

      Twitterverse has already deemed the movie as a must-watch in the romance genre. Here are twitter reactions to the sequel of Lara Jean's story.

      Netflix has already confirmed the third film of the series titled, To All The Boys: Always And Forever. The film is said to bring back John Ambrose for a few scenes but bring in some more hurdles in the covey's love story with Peter. Netflix and Paramount's Awesome Films collaboration will end the trilogy and wrap up the story, possibly in 2021.

      netflix hollywood
      Thursday, February 13, 2020
