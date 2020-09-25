What To Watch This Weekend: Enola Holmes, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals And More

The School Nurse Files

The School Nurse Files follows Ahn Eunyoung (played by Jung Yumi) as the only one destined to see a world where jellies are everywhere. These jellies are the representation or by-products of greed, some of which are harmful and some are harmless. Some of the main reasons to binge on this K-drama is that season one is only six hours long and can be watched in one sitting. Meanwhile, Jung Yumi and Nam Joohyuk are terrific actors who have shown their talents in different genres. The School Nurses Files is a mystery thriller with some cute unmissable comic moments.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Instead of its usual Marvel and Star Wars releases, Disney+ Hotstar has something promising for its original audience this week. The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals brings a mix of princesses and superheroes that the studio is known for. The show is a teen fantasy where second-born royal kids have powers and protect a fictional Europe. The group trains at a secret school and learn how to use their powers for good. Though an interesting trope, the show is best suited for an early teen audience.

Utopia

The drama series released on September 25, is a conspiracy thriller about saving the world while trying to find your place in it. The show's official synopsis reads, "Utopia centres on a group of comic fans who meet online and bond over their obsession of a seemingly fictional comic called, Utopia." What makes the Amazon Prime Original interesting is its underdog story, as a bunch of comic book fans and misfits discover the hidden meanings wrapped within the pages of the book which actually predicts upcoming threats to humanity.

Some of the other shows worth checking out are Voot Select's high action thriller Crackdown and 2019 release The Addams Family which was released on Amazon Prime Video this week. If you have missed on past week's releases, we recommend you to check out The Boys, Ratched, BlacKkKlansman and Judy.