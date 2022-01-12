Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Anchal Singh Opens Up About The Femme Fatale Character From New Thriller

Anchal talks about her views on her character Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, its complexities and grey shades.

Netflix's new romantic thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Anchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi tells a layered and intriguing story of love, desire and power. Anchal Singh has won our hearts in the past with films and shows like UnDekhi, Dhilluku Dhuddu, Zakhmi and Sri Siddhartha Gautama. With Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, the talented actress brings to audiences a character that is beautiful yet fiery, with multiple shades of grey.

Ranjish Hi Sahi: Release Date And Time Of Mahesh Bhatt's Latest Show

Purva played by Anchal Singh is the daughter of a powerful politician, she is a woman driven by dangerous desire and passion for the man she loves, Vikrant. She is determined to get him, no matter the cost. This desire leads to a chain of chaotic events in everyone's life on the series.

Talking about the nature and inspiration behind her character, she said, "It was extremely interesting to don the character of Purva. I came on board for this project just a week before the shoot began. It was a huge responsibility to pull off this strong and powerful character. A lot of workshops happened with Sidharth Sengupta sir and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, as well as Zumba lessons; all of which helped me to understand Purva's character."

"Understanding her character was really crucial. We might call her unconventional because she's very strong willed and focused, but I don't see her that way. She's in love, she has her own insecurities and desires and she goes for what she wants. And having played Purva for sometime now, it has become second nature."

Eternals: Release Date And Time Of Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek's Marvel Film

Watch the gorgeous Anchal Singh play the ultimate femme fatale as Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, releasing on 14th January only on Netflix !