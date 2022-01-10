Kapil Sharma Asks Wife Ginni How She Fell For Him In His Standup Special, Her Reply Will Leave You In Splits

Kapil Sharma recently shared the trailer of his highly awaited Netflix comedy special on his social media. In the sneak peek, the comedian can be seen talking about his wife Ginni Chatrath. He opens up about wanting to settle down quite early on in his life. Kapil then asks Ginni what made her choose a 'scooter wala ladka.' However, his wife’s reply left Kapil speechless and the others in splits.

Kapil Sharma, who will soon be seen in comedy special titled Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet, unveiled the trailer of the show on January 10 with the following caption: "Have you seen this? Releasing on 28th January @netflix_in @beingustudiosofficial @banijayasia @anukalpgoswami #kapilsharma #kapilsharmaonnetflix #iamnotdoneyet (sic)." Take a look!

In the clip, Kapil said, "I am on Neflix because I feel I'm not done yet. Those words go very well with my life." The comedian put a fun twist to the words and added, "I was repeating the words 'I am not done yet' in front of the mirror. Peechhe se meri wife ne takiya maara phenk ke. Boli dedh saal mein do bachche ho gaye, what's your plan?"

The Kapil Sharma Show: Shahid Kapoor Pulls Kapil Sharma’s Leg After The Comedian Calls Himself 'Gareeb’

And then, when he asked Ginni what made her choose a 'scooter wala ladka,' she took this opportunity to roast her husband. She said, "Maine socha ki paise wale se toh sabhi pyaar karte hai, iss gaib ka bhala hi kar doon (I thought everyone loves a rich guy. Let me do some charity for this poor guy)."

The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR Teases Alia Bhatt About Her 'Size Zero' In Uncensored Clip, Latter Smacks Him

Kapil and Ginni got married on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their first child, Anayra in 2019 and their son, Trishaan, in 2021. The comedian's standup special will premiere on January 28 on Netflix.