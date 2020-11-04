Acharya: Makers To Resume Filming Of Chiranjeevi’s Next From November 9

As we all know Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya's filming was kept on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But now, after a long time, the makers are all set to resume shooting of Acharya from this month (November).

The Konidela Production Company took to their official Twitter handle and informed about the next schedule of Acharya. They tweeted, "Post lockdown, we are excited to be back on sets from NOV 9th with all the safety precautions. It will be a month long schedule in which large chunk of the movie shoot will be done. Mega Mass will begin at theaters in Summer 2021 #Acharya."

Well, it looks like makers have decided to finish the filming of Acharya as soon as possible, so that they can release it in Summer 2021. Since it will be a month-long schedule, the team of Chiranjeevi-starrer are going to take all the safety precautions while filming.

Meanwhile, Acharya is being helmed by Koratala Siva and it also features Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and Ram Charan in an extended cameo. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi's birthday (August 22), the makers already released the motion poster of Acharya. Interestingly, the Megastar fans loved their favourite star's dashing look in the poster.

Chiranjeevi's last film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy failed to make a big mark at the box office. Hence, Chiru fans have huge expectations from Acharya, which is expected to release in Summer 2021.

