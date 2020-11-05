Bigg Boss Telugu 2 Contestant Samrat Reddy Gets Married To Anjana Sri Likhita

Bigg Boss Telugu 2 contestant and actor Samrat Reddy tied the knot with Anjana Sri Likhita yesterday (November 4) in a private ceremony. The couple got married in the presence of his relatives and close friends.

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared a beautiful moment from his wedding ceremony and wrote, "Knots for life #married #taken #happymoments #mrandmrs #thankuall?#samkilikki."

On the other hand, Samrat's sister and fashion designer Shilpa Reddy also posted a photo of the newlywed couple. She captioned the snap as, "The picture says it all !!!! ♥️♥️ #momentslikethese @samratreddy."

In the above pictures, one can see Samrat Reddy and Anjana Sri Likhita dazzling in their wedding outfits. Samrat is looking handsome in an off-white designer kurta and panche while Anjana is catching everyone's attention with her beautiful golden kanjeevaram silk saree. The couple can be seen smiling for a perfect marriage photo.

Meanwhile, Samrat Reddy's friends from Bigg Boss Telugu 2, Tanish Alladi and Deepthi Sunaina attended the wedding. For the unversed, Samrat was earlier married to Harshita Reddy in 2015, but the couple parted ways in 2018 due to some differences. Harshita had reportedly filed dowry and harassment cases against Samrat in 2018.

On a professional note, Samrat Reddy has worked in films like W/o Ram (2018), Panchakshari (2010), Baava (2010) and so on.

Filmibeat wishes Samrat and Anjana a happy married life!