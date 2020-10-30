Mrudula Murali Gets Married To Beau Nitin Vijay; Sayanora Shares Glimpses From The Wedding Ceremony

Actress Mrudula Murali, who is known for her performance in Malayalam film Ayal Njanalla, got married to her long-time beau and ad filmmaker Nitin Vijay on October 29. The couple tied the knot in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry.

Mrudula and Nitin's dear friend and singer Sayanora recently shared some glimpses from their wedding ceremony. She took to Instagram and wrote, "And then finally the thugs decided to be damn right there for each other, forever! 😍😍😍 n then well us,!! We, some of us who managed to get there missed the rest of the gang so much but still had a lot of fun! Cos this is our Mridu baby's day!!! Anything under the sun for her and Nithu!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Stay the same!! U insane peoplessss😎."



In the above photos, the newlywed couple is looking adorable together. Mrudula Murali looks beautiful in a cream coloured traditional kanjeevaram saree while Nitin Vijay complemented her by wearing same colour kurta-pyjama. Apart from Sayanora, Mrudula and Nitin's wedding was attended by musicians like Vijay Yesudas, Vishnu Varma, Rahul Subramanian and actress Ramya Nambessan.

All of them were wearing traditional Indian outfits. Ramya and Sayanora dazzled in silk sarees while the boys looked dapper in kurta and veshti. For the unversed, Mrudula Murali and Nitin Vijay got engaged in December 2019 and were waiting to get married soon.

Filmibeat wishes Mrudula and Nitin a happy married life!