Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Last Nomination: Abijeet, Monal, Ariyana, Sohel & Harika; Who Will Get Evicted?

Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni has reached closer to its finale week. Two weeks ahead of the grand finale, housemates are all set to go through the nomination process for the last time in this season. Currently, there are 6 contestants - Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Ariyana Glory, Monal Gajjar, Syed Sohel and Harika inside the house.

Akhil Sarthak has already won the Ticket To Finale last week. Now, the real battle to survive this last week has begun and viewers are damn excited to know who will get nominated this week. If reports are to be believed, the 5 unsafe contestants will all be nominated this week for eviction.

So viewers will have to choose the eligible contestant for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Well, the competition is quite tough between the housemates, as each one of them has contributed so much to the show. We will have to wait for tonight's nomination special episode.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Request Makers To Eliminate Monal Gajjar From The Show; Here's Why

Meanwhile, Jabardasth Avinash bid adieu to the show last night with a heavy heart, Housemates got emotional when he was leaving the house. After all, Avinash used to entertain everyone inside the house. And now, in the second last week, housemates will have to work hard to survive in the game and make a grand entry in the finale week.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet-Akhil-Sohel's Hug After Ticket To Finale Task Is Winning Hearts On The Internet!

Stay tuned for updates about Bigg Boss Telugu 4!