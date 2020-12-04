Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Request Makers To Eliminate Monal Gajjar From The Show; Here’s Why

Looks like a few fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are not happy with Monal Gajjar. Of late, the makers of the show were slammed for saving the Gujarati diva in several eliminations. Many also alleged that they have kept the actress inside the house only for the TRPs (Target Rating Point), thanks to the love-hate angle between Monal, Abijeet and Akhil.

Elimination of other strong contestants including Devi Nagavalli, Divi, Sujatha and Kumar Sai Pampana was also highly criticized by the netizens who felt that they were much deserving than Monal.

Well now, with the latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Twitterati have again questioned the makers over her survival in the show, and have also requested them to eliminate her at least in the upcoming weekend. Apparently, during the ticket to finale task, Harika revealed to Abijeet about the happenings in the last weekend episode, which changed her attitude towards him.

She opened up that the host Nagarjuna Akkineni had shown her a few clips of Abijeet and requested her to be unbiased towards him. She also revealed that a clip was shown where Abijeet was interacting with Monal, wherein he stated that he doesn't know why his father is impressed with her.

Well, Abijeet who was surprised to hear Harika's side of the story, revealed that a few days back, Monal had said that she likes him. He further added that Monal is a liar which is why he has distanced himself from her. He said that when Nagarjuna questioned about 'A' -the person she likes, Monal remained silent as she was afraid of Akhil. Later, when Abijeet asked Monal about the person, she told his name. The Life Is Beautiful actor told Harika that he never felt to share about it as Monal didn't take a stand for him.

