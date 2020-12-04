Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet-Akhil-Sohel’s Hug After Ticket To Finale Task Is Winning Hearts On The Internet!

Though speculations regarding the winner of the ticket to finale have been doing the rounds since 2 days, looks like the makers are stretching the task for a complete week. Currently, the third round of ticket to finale is being held with contenders Akhil Sarthak and Sohel. Abijeet Duddala has been chosen by Bigg Boss to oversee the task.

In the process, the duo was asked to sit on a swing as long as they can. Bigg Boss was seen checking the duo's endurance in the task as he sent sweaters, Manali coats, smoothies and fruit juices in order to pressurize them to get up from the swing to at least use the washroom. Akhil and Sohel, who started the task in the morning, were seen sitting until night while interacting and singing with the other contestants in the house.

The housemates especially contestants Avinash and Monal entertained the duo as everyone supported them for the task. Well now, the latest promo has won the hearts of netizens as Abijeet was seen consoling Akhil and Sohel soon after they finished the task. Though nothing about the winner has been revealed in the promo, the duo can be seen getting emotional as they get Abijeet's shoulder to cry on.

A few netizens were seen comparing the promo with Tamil film Nanban's sequence, in which Jiiva and Srikanth hug Thalapathy Vijay after taking big decisions in their lives. A few have also called the trio the example of true friendship. Some social media users are also calling Abijeet a person with a golden heart, who stood by his rivals in the show when they needed him the most.

Let us tell you that earlier, during the 13th week nomination process, Abijeet had stated that he wanted to start a fresh chapter of friendship with zero misunderstandings with Akhil Sarthak.

On a related note, 5 contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Monal, Harika and Avinash have been nominated for elimination this week.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Netizens Slam Makers For Being Unfair Towards The Female Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Voting Issue: Abijeet's Fans Complain Of Glitch In Missed Call Number