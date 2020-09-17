Is Rashmika Mandanna Shifting Her Base To Tollywood?

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly bought a lavish house in Hyderabad's posh Gachibowli area. A report published in a leading portal states that the Kannada beauty bought the house to shift her base to the city.

Well, despite being an actress from Kannada film industry, Rashmika Mandanna has become a known name in Tollywood. After working in popular films like Bheeshma (2020), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Dear Comrade (2019), Geetha Govindam (2018) and many others, directors from Telugu film industry want to collaborate with the cute actress.

Considering her upcoming projects in Tollywood, the actress has reportedly bought the house for her convenience. It looks like she has shifted her base to Tollywood. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna had earlier expressed her wish to buy a house in Hyderabad during a media interaction. "The people of Hyderabad treat me like their own. I love this city Hyderabad and I am planning to buy a house after completing two of my current commitments," the Geetha Govindam actress said.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa, which is being helmed by Sukumar. The filming of the same is currently going on in Hyderabad. Apart from that, the actress will also feature in a bilingual film Pogaru. The film will release in Kannada and Telugu. Moreover, Rashmika is even making her Kollywood debut with Sultan featuring Karthi as the lead actor.

