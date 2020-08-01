Is Samantha Akkineni Planning To Quit Acting In Films?

Samantha Akkineni is known as one of the most versatile actresses in the Telugu film industry. The actress has delivered some memorable performances in her career and fans want her to see her more on the big screen. However, the latest report in a leading portal suggests that Samantha is planning to quit acting in films. Isn't it shocking?

Well, the report states that Samantha Akkineni is not interested to continue her acting career as she wants to turn producer in future. However, the actress has not yet given an official statement about the same. And if it happens, it will be interesting to see whether she will produce films under the banner of Annapurna Studios, owned by her father-in-law Nagarjuna Akkineni or will launch her brand new production house.

Samantha Akkineni is one of the highest-paid actresses in Telugu as well as Tamil film industry. She has worked in numerous women-centric films. She will next be seen in Saravanan's next thriller. Samantha Akkineni is also a part of Vignesh Shivan's upcoming romantic-comedy, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Samantha made her acting debut in 2010 with Ye Maaya Chesave opposite Naga Chaitanya. Samantha Akkineni's last film Jaanu opposite Sharwanand tanked at the box office. However, her performance got appreciation from the masses as well as critics.

Now, Samantha Akkineni fans must have got a big shock after learning about it. But we hope it turns untrue and fans get to see her soon on the big screen.