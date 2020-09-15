Love Story: Teaser Of Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi’s Film To Be Out On September 20?

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Love Story has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the chemistry of the lead pair on the big screen. Amidst all, a report published in a leading portal states that Sekhar Kammula's directorial Love Story's teaser to be out soon.

The report suggests that the makers of the romantic-drama are keen on releasing a teaser on the occasion of lead actor Naga Chaitanya's birthday i.e., September 20. However, the makers have not confirmed it officially, but if it happens, it will be nothing but an amazing treat for Chaitanya fans. Apart from his fans, Sai Pallavi lovers can't keep calm to see her charm in a romantic film after Fidaa (2017).

Talking about Love Story, the film is said to be based on honour killing. It's expected to release in theatres once they reopen. The makers have already released the first look poster of the film, shooting of which is still going on in Hyderabad and they are all set to wrap it up soon. Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi-starrer also features Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh and Devayani in key roles. The film is jointly produced by Narayan Das Narang and P Ram Mohan Rao under Amigos Creations.

On the professional front, after Love Story, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in Vikram Kumar's next, which is tentatively titled as Thank You. On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is also a part of Viraata Parvam which stars Rana Daggubati as the lead actor.

