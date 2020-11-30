Mahesh Babu Completes 41 Years In Tollywood; Devi Sri Prasad, Kona Venkat, & Others Congratulate The Superstar

Mahesh Babu, who is currently busy shooting for his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Hyderabad, recently completed 41 years in the Telugu film industry. The actor who made his entry in Tollywood as a child actor with the 1979 film Needa, never misses any chance to impress fans with his amazing acting skills and charming looks.

On November 29, 1979, Needa movie starring Murali Mohan was released in the theatres. Directed by Narayana Rao Dasari, the film did a good business at the box office, and Mahesh Babu, who was 4 years old then, managed to win audiences' hearts.

On the occasion of 41 years of Mahesh Babu in the Telugu film industry, music composer Devi Sri Prasad took to Twitter and congratulated the Superstar with a lovely message. He shared a special photo of Mahesh and wrote, "Woooo Wowww !! CONGRATS Dearest Superstar @urstrulyMahesh sirrr ! What an achievement it is !! Keep Rocking more n Inspiring us More with ur Brilliant Movies n Journey sir ! #41YearsofSSMBMasteryinTFI."

Apart from DSP, director Kona Venkat and Bandla Ganesh also congratulated Mahesh for the same. Kona Venkat wrote, "It's a fantastic 41 !! Very glorious, graceful and very inspiring journey of any actor congratulations @urstrulyMahesh !! Looking forward to many more years of Blockbuster #41YrsOfSSMBMasteryInTFI."

Bandla Ganesh tweeted, "congratulations superstar @urstrulyMahesh !! many more years of Blockbuster films #41YrsOfSSMBMasteryInTFI."

Notably, Mahesh's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a special picture of the Superstar. She wrote, "Congratulations on completing 41 glorious years in TFI @urstrulymahesh More and more success to you!"

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu has worked as a child actor in many movies during the 80s. He made his debut as an adult with 1999 film Raja Kumarudu opposite Bollywood actress Preity Zinta. Since then, the actor has been ruling the box office by delivering successful films like Pokiri, Dookudu, 1: Nenokkadine, Spyder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Maharshi and so on.

Talking about his upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the Parasuram directorial also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. A week ago, Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress Namrata Shirodkar attended the puja ceremony of the film along with her daughter Sitara.

