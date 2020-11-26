Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Fails To Beat Mahesh Babu’s Sarileru Neekevvaru In TRP Race

On the occasion of Sankranti 2020, Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru had a big clash at the box office. In the tough competition, the Stylish Star beat Superstar with a very minor difference in numbers. However, it looks like Mahesh Babu has taken revenge on Allu Arjun on the small screen.

According to the latest TRP reports, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was telecasted on Gemini TV for the second time on the occasion of Diwali (November 14), failed to attract the viewers on the small screen. The film faced a major drop in TRP ratings with only 7.91 points. Notably, the Allu Arjun-starrer had gained record-breaking TRP ratings of 29.4 points when it was first telecasted on the channel, on Independence Day 2020 (August 15).

With these ratings, Allu Arjun failed to beat Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru which had managed to gain 17.4 TRP ratings, when it was telecasted for the second time on the same channel, Gemini TV. Moreover, the Mahesh Babu-starrer has now become a regular film on TV every weekend. Interestingly, netizens even started trolling the Stylish Star for losing the TRP race.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next Pushpa in Maredumilli forests, Andhra Pradesh. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has started working on his next Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram. The film stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead.

