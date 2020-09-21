Namrata Shirodkar Pens Heartwarming Post For Her Dear Hubby Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The duo has always been showering love on each other through their beautiful social media posts. Recently, Namrata shared a lovely picture with her dear husband Mahesh and penned a heartwarming caption for him.

While sharing her perception of love, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "The more I think the more I'm convinced the root cause of our Being, is governed by love ❤️ Love is the only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love ♥️♥️love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give ♥️♥️♥️#happy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !! Pic.Courtesy @sitaraghattamaneni."

In the photo, one can see Namrata Shirodkar sitting on Mahesh Babu's lap. Notably, their cute daughter Sitara captured the lovely moment of her parents. The Superstar looks handsome in a casual t-shirt while Namrata looks beautiful in white kurti. The couple can be seen enjoying their moment of togetherness at home.

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Parasuram's directorial venture, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. The makers have already released the first look poster featuring the Superstar in rugged avatar. Mahesh's last film, Sarileru Neekevvaru turned out to be a huge box office success in 2020. Hence, fans have a lot of expectations from his next film.

