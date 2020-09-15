Mahesh Babu Starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata's Digital And Satellite Rights Sold For Rs 35 Crore?

Sarkaru Vaara Paata has yet again made it to the headlines, this time for its business! Yes, you read that right! If rumours are to be believed Sarkaru Vaari Paata's digital and satellite rights have been sold for a whopping Rs 35 crore, which is the highest in Mahesh Babu's film career so far.

Let us tell you that his recent venture Sarileru Neekevvaru's digital and satellite rights were sold for Rs 24.5 crore, while his 2019 film Maharshi earned Rs 27.5 crore from the business.

It is also to be noted that the cast and crew are yet to begin shooting. So far, the team has updated Mahesh's fans and followers with the first look poster (released on Krishna Ghattamaneni's Birthday on May 31, 2020) and motion poster (released on Mahesh Babu's birthday on August 9, 2020) of the highly-awaited film. If reports are to be believed, the first schedule of the film shoot will begin in October 2020. The film will reportedly go on floors after Dussehra for a month's schedule in the United States. It is also said that the makers are expecting the release Sarkaru Vaari Paata next year (2021) on Dussehra.

The film directed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram is touted to be a political drama that deals with corruption in government offices. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment in association with GMB Entertainment.

As far as the cast of the film is concerned, National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh has confirmed her inclusion in the film. Though there were reports that Bollywood actress Ananya Panday might be roped in as the second actress, no confirmation has been given by the team regarding the same. Recently, there have been rumours about senior Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor essaying the antagonist in the film, which is also yet to be confirmed by the makers.

