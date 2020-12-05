Inside Pictures From Niharika Konidela’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Go Viral On The Internet

Actress Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2020, in Udaivilas Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. The couple will get married in the presence of close friends and family members. The pre-wedding festivities of Niharika have begun in full swing, as the diva recently had Pelli Kuthuru ceremony at her home.

The inside pictures of Niharika Konidela's pelli kuthuru ceremony went viral on social media. Let's have a look:

In the above pictures, Niharika is looking gorgeous in a green saree with gold and purple border. She can be seen flaunting her adorable smile in the picture. To go with her attire, the actress completed her look with traditional jewellery which includes nose ring, necklace, maang tikka and so on. Niharika wore a red saree as her friends and close family members can be seen applying haldi to her.

Since the ceremony took place at their house, the Konidela family decorated it with big floral garlands of mogra and rose. The overall decoration inside the house was looking beautiful and had a hint of violet in it, to match the bride's saree. Notably, all the arrangements of the wedding are done by actor Varun Tej Konidela, Niharika's brother. For the unversed, Niharika's to-be-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's pelli koduku ceremony also took place on the same day.

A few days ago, Varun Tej had arranged a bridal shower for Niharika which was attended by their close friends and cousins including Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Allu Bobby, Allu Sneha Reddy, Sushmita Konidela, Sreeja Kalyan, Kalyaan Dhev and others. Well, it looks like all the cousins are damn excited for their baby sister's wedding.

Talking about the wedding, Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda will get married at 7:15 pm as per muhurat. The couple had recently visited Udaivilas Palace to check the arrangements. Now, after these pre-wedding functions, fans can't wait to know more about the wedding celebration.