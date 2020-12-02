Pawan Kalyan’s Diet Plan For Vakeel Saab And Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake Will Stun You!

Pawan Kalyan recently amazed fans with his decision to take the Hyderabad metro to reach Vakeel Saab's shooting location in Miyapur. A lot of snaps of the Power Star taken from the metro went viral on social media. He was also seen interacting with other passengers and enjoying the view outside the metro.

Well now, the actor is said to have kept the shooting of Vakeel Saab on a halt as he is currently busy with his actress-niece Niharika Konidela's wedding and will be soon heading to Jaipur. On the other hand, Pawan is said to be on a strict liquid diet for a flashback sequence of Vakeel Saab, in which he has to look lean.

Let us tell you that a liquid diet consists of liquids, smoothies and soft food that melt at room temperature. It is to be noted that this is not the first time when Pawan Kalyan has gone on a liquid diet, as he has earlier followed a similar routine for his 2003 film Johnny, which was directed by himself. He essayed the role of a mixed martial arts coach Johnny in the original.

Pawan Kalyan will resume shooting for Vakeel Saab once he gets into the required shape. If reports are to be believed, the actor will also appear in a slim-trim avatar for the Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake directed by Venky Atluri.

Talking about Vakeel Saab, the courtroom drama directed by Venu Sriram is jointly backed by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. The movie, which is an official remake of the Bollywood film Pink, will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan while Nivetha Thomas will take up the role of Taapsee Pannu from the Hindi film. Actress Anjali will also be seen essaying a key role in the highly awaited film which will reportedly have a release on Sankranti 2021.

