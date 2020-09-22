Pawan Kalyan To Resume Filming For Vakeel Saab In October?

A few days ago, the makers of Pawan Kalyan's Tollywood comeback film Vakeel Saab released the motion poster of the same on Power Star's 49th birthday (September 2). The actor's fans are already eager to witness the magic of their favourite star on the big screen. Amidst all the excitement, we recently came across the latest update about Vakeel Saab.

A report published in a leading portal states that Pawan Kalyan will resume filming for Vakeel Saab in October 2020. The report suggests that the Power Star will be joining the sets after the first week of October as he has some other assignments to finish before commencing work on Vakeel Saab. Because of this, director Venu Sriram will finish the party sequences with Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla before the actor joins the sets. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of superhit Hindi film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in key roles. Shruti Haasan is reportedly playing Pawan Kalyan's wife in Vakeel Saab. The film is being jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

S Thaman to compose music whereas P S Vinod handle the cinematography department. The makers are reportedly planning to release Vakeel Saab on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranti. On a related note, Pawan Kalyan will also be seen in PSPK 27, PSPK 28 and PSPK 29. All the projects were announced on his birthday.

