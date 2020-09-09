Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab’s Final Copy Will Be Ready By December, Says Director Venu Sriram

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is undoubtedly one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The filming of the courtroom drama directed by Sriram Venu has been kept on hold as of now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions. Recently, the movie made it to the headlines for its motion poster released on the special occasion of the Power Star's birthday. The fans and followers are thrilled since its release and are hoping to witness the dhamaka movie soon.

Well, let us tell you that the makers of the film are planning to release the film next year (2021) on the occasion of Sankranthi. During a media interaction, director Venu Sriram revealed that the film's final copy will be ready by December 2020. He said, "Vakeel Saab is a social-drama and there is a certain limitation as far as the script is concerned. We have made minor changes so that it suits Pawan Kalyan's body language. The fans and the general audience will surely have a gala time watching the movie. The film will have five songs and the final copy will be ready by December. I am eagerly waiting for the film's release in theatres for Sankranthi 2021."

Sriram Venu also shared that it was a fanboy moment working with Pawan Kalyan for the movie. He went on to say, "From being a huge fan of Pawan Kalyan to directing him for Vakeel Saab, it really has been a dream come true for me."

Notably, Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Power Star will be seen reprising the role of Big B. Backed by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the courtroom drama will also feature Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj.

