Power Star First Look: RGV’s Next Movie’s New Poster Is Intriguing

Ram Gopal Varma's next film, Power Star's first look poster is finally out and as expected, it is intriguing. The director shared the look on Twitter with a caption, "Here is the first look poster of POWER STAR film soon to release in RGVWORLDTHEATRE #JaiPowerStar."

In the poster, the protagonist can be seen sitting and worrying about something. The poster shows what has happened to the protagonist after elections. He can be seen donning a black shirt which resembles with Pawan Kalyan's dressing style. As per reports, the film is loosely based on actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. However, Ram Gopal Varma never confirmed the same officially.

Ram Gopal Varma's next venture Power Star has already created a buzz amongst the masses. RGV had earlier shared an update about its first look, which released today.

Taking to Twitter, RGV wrote, "POWER STAR first look poster will be releasing in 2 hours 36 mints at 11.37 AM ..Any resemblance to any person is strictly coincidental."

In the above tweet, Ram Gopal Varma shared a photo featuring a protagonist, who is portraying Power Star in the film. RGV clearly stated that any resemblance to any person is 'coincidental'.

RGV shares a love-hate relationship with Pawan Kalyan. He often considers himself as a big fan of Power Star, but always targets him for his political satires and tweets. Earlier, Ramu had also shared a video of the hero of the film, who seems to be a duplicate of Pawan Kalyan.

Also Read : Poonam Kaur Lashes Out At Ram Gopal Varma After He Announces His Next Film Power Star Power Star is releasing soon on RGV World Theatre!