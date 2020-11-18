Prabhas 21: Rebel Star Prabhas Chooses Adipurush Director Om Raut Over Nag Ashwin?

A few days ago, Prabhas returned to India after wrapping a month-long schedule of his next Radhe Shyam in Italy. After coming back to India, reports were stating that Prabhas will join the sets of Nag Ashwin's directorial, starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Well, fans were very much excited to see the first glimpses from the sets of Prabhas 21. However, a latest report about the Rebel Star might shock you.

Well, as we all know that Prabhas is also featuring in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut's next Adipurush. As per the initial plans, Prabhas was supposed to start the shoot of #Prabhas21, but a report published in a leading portal states that he will commence the shooting of Adipurush first.

The report states that after landing in Mumbai, Prabhas met Om Raut and decided to start Adipurush in January 2021. Well, because of this, one can say that he chose Om Raut over the Telugu director Nag Ashwin. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Reports also state that Rebel Star is following a strict diet for a perfect physique to portray Lord Rama on the big screen. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan is playing the main antagonist Lankesh in the film. Hence, it will be interesting to see the epic version of Ramayana on the big screen.

Also Read : Radhe Shyam: Pooja Hegde Says, 'Prabhas Is Quite Goofy And Naughty'

Meanwhile, Prabhas' next Radhe Shyam is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. It also stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and other in key roles. The film is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.

Also Read : Prabhas Cuts Cake On The Sets Of Radhe Shyam In Italy; Birthday Celebration Photos Go Viral