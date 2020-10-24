Prabhas Cuts Cake On The Sets Of Radhe Shyam In Italy; Birthday Celebration Photos Go Viral

Pan-India star Prabhas turned 41 yesterday (October 23), and the actor preferred not to celebrate his special day on a grand scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the unversed, reports were stating that Prabhas, who is currently busy filming for his next Radhe Shyam in Italy, politely refused any birthday celebration.

But Radhe Shyam unit didn't miss any chance to make Prabhas' birthday special, as they conducted a small celebration on the sets in Italy. Interestingly, the team brought a cake for the Rebel star with the words 'Auguri! DARLING PRABHAS' written on it. 'Auguri' in Italian means well wishes. Well, the photos of Prabhas' small birthday celebration in Italy went viral on social media.

Have a look:

In the above photos, one can see the team of Radhe Shyam celebrating Prabhas' birthday with joy and happiness. The actor cut the cake and posed with director Radha Krishna Kumar and choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant. Prabhas looked handsome in a vintage brown jacket.

Well, Prabhas' birthday was indeed special for his fans, as the makers of Radhe Shyam shared the motion poster of the film. The poster also featured the female lead of the film, Pooja Hegde. The new update of Radhe Shyam received great response from the masses. Especially, fans can't stop gushing over the chemistry between the lead pair Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

Ahead of Prabhas' birthday, the makers had also released the first look of the Baahubali actor as Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam. Meanwhile, the film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is expected to release in summer 2021.

