      Prabhas And Deepika Padukone To Team Up For A Pan Indian Project!

      Prabhas, the crowd-puller of Telugu film industry and Deepika Padukone, the leggy lass of Bollywood, are reportedly all set to join hands very soon. As per the latest reports published by a leading online portal, Prabhas will romance Deepika Padukone in a big-budget venture that marks the Chhapaak actress's debut in Telugu cinema.

      According to some believable sources, the highly anticipated project will be a pan Indian film that will be primarily made in Telugu and dubbed to all major Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The sources also suggest that Mahanati director Nag Ashwin has been roped into helm the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer.

      Even though the rumours regarding the fresh pairing has been doing rounds from the past few months, nothing has been confirmed yet. However, some credible sources have now confirmed that Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are planning to officially announce the project very soon if things go as planned. The title of the project and further details will be revealed during the launch.

      Prabhas will be next seen in the highly anticipated upcoming romantic thriller Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The actor will be romancing the Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde in the much-awaited project, which is expected to hit the theaters in 2021. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in the upcoming Kabir Khan directorial 83. The gorgeous actress will once again share the screen with hubby Ranveer Singh in the movie.

