      Prabhas & Team Welcome Deepika Padukone On Board: The Teaser Takes Social Media By Storm!

      Deepika Padukone, the Bollywood diva is finally all set to make her Telugu cinema debut. The Chaapaak actress is now officially a part of the upcoming Prabhas starrer, directed by Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin. The Radhe Shyam actor and his team welcomed Deepika Padukone on board with a special announcement teaser.

      Prabhas, who revealed Deepika's welcome teaser through his official social media pages, wrote, 'We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome😊 @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas'. The announcement teaser came out as a great surprise for the fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch the fresh pairing of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone on screen.

      We are very excited to have @deepikapadukone on board, welcome😊 @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @swapnaduttchalasani @priyankacdutt #Prabhas21 #DeepikaPrabhas

      The highly interesting welcome teaser, which is specially dedicated to the superstar Deepika Padukone to the project which has been tentatively titled as Prabhas 21, has already taken the social media by storm. Deepika, who is all excited about her Telugu debut, shared the teaser with a special message. 'Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead...❤️❤️❤️ #DeepikaPrabhas @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @actorprabhas', wrote the actress on her post.

      Beyond Thrilled!Cannot wait for what we believe is going to be an incredible journey ahead...❤️❤️❤️ #DeepikaPrabhas @nag_ashwin @vyjayanthimovies @actorprabhas #Repost @vyjayanthimovies with @get_repost ・・・ As promised, here it is - our next big announcement! WELCOMING THE SUPERSTAR. ♥️ #DeepikaPrabhas @actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nag_ashwin

