Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Fly To Italy For Radhe Shyam’s Next Shooting Schedule?

A few weeks ago, we had reported that Radhe Shyam team is planning to shoot remaining sequences with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in Italy. And now, a latest report published in a leading portal suggests that the lead pair of the Radha Krishna Kumar's directorial have jetted off to Italy to resume filming for the same.

The report states that the makers have planned a 15-day schedule to shoot crucial scenes of the film. They have reportedly decided to commence shooting from the first week of October with a limited crew. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the supporting cast will also be present in Italy for the shooting. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

A few days ago, reports were stating that after wrapping up Italy schedule of Radhe Shyam, the makers will quickly start their next schedule on the special sets which is reportedly erected at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. But no one has confirmed it officially yet.

Well, Radha Krishna Kumar has already shot 70 per cent of the film and he is waiting to finish the remaining portion as soon as possible, to release it in 2021. After all, the shooting of Radhe Shyam was halted for almost 6 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Radhe Shyam is an intense love story in which Prabhas will play the role of a palm reader whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and many others in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, Radhe Shyam will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

