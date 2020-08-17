Is Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Not Getting A 'Fancy’ Price From Distributors?

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has created a solid buzz amongst the masses. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the makers have already released the first look of the Rebel Star's upcoming love story. Notably, Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's crackling chemistry in the first look of Radhe Shyam caught everyone's attention. But despite receiving love on the internet, the Prabhas-starrer is having a tough time getting high price from the distributors.

Well, a report published in a leading portal states that Prabhas' previous film Saaho's poor collection has made an impact on Radhe Shyam's price. Fans had immense anticipation about the Sujeeth's directorial venture, but it broke their hearts. Saaho received negative reviews from the critics as well as masses. Notably, the film's business created a huge impact on Prabhas' market in Hindi.

Hence, distributors are not showing much interest for the Hindi version of his next, Radhe Shyam. Moreover, the Prabhas-starrer is facing the same issue for its Tamil and Malayalam versions as well. Apart from Prabhas' less popularity among Hindi audience, the Coronavirus pandemic can also be a major reason behind the issue. Due to the outbreak, distributors are not keen to invest more money in big budget films. After considering Prabhas' last film's business in Hindi, they are quite hesitant to invest more on his next. Hence, Radhe Shyam is facing difficulty to get high prices from distributors. However, the makers of Prabhas-starrer have not yet opened up about the issue.

Also Read : Is Prabhas Unhappy With Radhe Shyam Makers?

Talking about Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will play the role of a palm reader whereas Pooja Hegde will portray a princess. The film also stars Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Kunaal Roy Kapur and many others in pivotal roles. Radhe Shyam is jointly bankrolled by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations, and it will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Also Read : Prabhas & Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Tentative Release Date Has Baahubali 2 Connection!

Apart from Radhe Shyam, Prabhas will also be seen in Nag Ashwin's yet-to-be-titled sci-fi film, which stars Deepika Padukone as the female lead.