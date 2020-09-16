    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Prasad IMAX’s Employee Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Due To Financial Burden

      By
      |

      Ever since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, people have been facing a tough time to run their houses due to financial crunch. Talking about cinema, theatres are closed for six months now and employees are in trouble due to the lack of income. Recently, popular trade analyst Girish Johar shared heartbreaking news about Hyderabad's famous Prasad IMAX employee's suicide due to financial burden.

      Bhaskar

      Girish Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad News... Heartbreaking ?...Financial burden has forced an employee of Prasad's IMAX (Multiplex Theater) to end his life in Khairatabad of Hyderabad @PrasadsMultiplx #SaveOurScreens @IMAX #SupportMovieTheatres."

      Girish Johar tweet

      The employee's name was Bhaskar. He was 52 years old and worked as a theatre operator at one of the most popular cinema halls in Hyderabad, Prasad IMAX. A report published in a leading portal suggests that Bhaskar got to know that he would not be getting salary from next month onwards. Hence, he decided to end his life. Well, his demise is indeed an unfortunate thing for the showbiz industry.

      Also Read : Actress Sravani Of Manasu Mamata Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

      For the unversed, multiplex owners were paying half salaries to the employees from March. But since theatres are not opening any time soon owing to the COVID-19 spread, they decided to stop giving salaries to employees. Exhibitors and film producers are requesting the government to reopen theatres as the showbiz industry is facing a huge loss. Thousands of people associated with theatres are losing their jobs due to restrictions. Hence, theatre owners are hoping for a positive response from the government.

      Also Read : Popular TikTok Star From Tamil Nadu Tries To Kill Herself!

      May Bhaskar's soul rest in peace!

      Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM

      Story first published: Wednesday, September 16, 2020, 10:36 [IST]
      Other articles published on Sep 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X