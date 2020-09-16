Prasad IMAX’s Employee Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad Due To Financial Burden

Ever since the lockdown was imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic, people have been facing a tough time to run their houses due to financial crunch. Talking about cinema, theatres are closed for six months now and employees are in trouble due to the lack of income. Recently, popular trade analyst Girish Johar shared heartbreaking news about Hyderabad's famous Prasad IMAX employee's suicide due to financial burden.

Girish Johar took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad News... Heartbreaking ?...Financial burden has forced an employee of Prasad's IMAX (Multiplex Theater) to end his life in Khairatabad of Hyderabad @PrasadsMultiplx #SaveOurScreens @IMAX #SupportMovieTheatres."

The employee's name was Bhaskar. He was 52 years old and worked as a theatre operator at one of the most popular cinema halls in Hyderabad, Prasad IMAX. A report published in a leading portal suggests that Bhaskar got to know that he would not be getting salary from next month onwards. Hence, he decided to end his life. Well, his demise is indeed an unfortunate thing for the showbiz industry.

Also Read : Actress Sravani Of Manasu Mamata Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

For the unversed, multiplex owners were paying half salaries to the employees from March. But since theatres are not opening any time soon owing to the COVID-19 spread, they decided to stop giving salaries to employees. Exhibitors and film producers are requesting the government to reopen theatres as the showbiz industry is facing a huge loss. Thousands of people associated with theatres are losing their jobs due to restrictions. Hence, theatre owners are hoping for a positive response from the government.

Also Read : Popular TikTok Star From Tamil Nadu Tries To Kill Herself!

May Bhaskar's soul rest in peace!

Worried about your mental well-being or of someone you know? Help is just a call away. Reach out to the nearest mental health specialist at COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ)- 0832-2252525, Parivarthan- +91 7676 602 602, Connecting Trust- +91 992 200 1122/+91-992 200 4305 or Sahai- 080-25497777/ SAHAIHELPLINE@GMAIL.COM