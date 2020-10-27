Pushpa: Allu Arjun & Rashmika Mandanna To Start Filming In Vizag?

After the first look release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa, fans can't keep calm to know each and every update about the Stylish Star's next. Well, the film was supposed to go on floors in March, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are yet to start filming for Pushpa. But now, after a long wait, director Sukumar is all set to begin the shoot from the first week of November.

A report published in a leading portal states that Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will start working from November 6 in Vizag. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star is planning to complete the film by early 2021, so that he can start working on his other commitments. The makers are planning to shoot the film with fewer crew members. However, the makers have not yet opened up about the development.

Touted to be an action-thriller, Pushpa is based on red sanders smuggling which is set against the backdrop of Seshachalam forest. Allu Arjun will reportedly be playing the role of a rough and tough lorry driver who gets involved in redwood smuggling. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will play the role of a forest officer.

Also Read : Allu Arjun Is All Set To Start Filming For Pushpa, But Director Sukumar Is Not! Here's Why!

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa also stars Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles. Actors like Dhananjay, Bobby Simha, Roja and Raj Deepak Shetty are rumoured to be a part of this project. The music of the Allu Arjun-starrer will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad and it will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

Also Read : Pushpa: R Madhavan To Play The Antagonist In Allu Arjun-Sukumar's Action-Thriller?