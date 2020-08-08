Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Here Are The Delicacies Hosts Are Likely To Serve The Guests

Rana Daggubati is all set to tie the knot with his fiancée Miheeka Bajaj today at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair. Rana and Miheeka will get married in the presence of only 30 family members.

Daggubati and Bajaj families have converted the wedding venue into a bio-secure bubble for the safety of guests from the deadly Coronavirus. They have taken all the safety measures as per the government's guidelines. When it comes to a wedding, the first thing that comes to our mind is food.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding will also have a variety of dishes on the menu. As we all know, the wedding rituals will be performed as per Telugu and Marwari customs. Hence, guests would definitely be served South Indian and Rajasthani food.

As per reports, the Marwari menu is expected to have dishes like Kachoris, Pakoras, Dal-Baati Churma, Laal Maas, Gatte Ki Subzee, on the menu. On the other hand, South Indian cuisine is likely to have delicacies like Kodi Pulao, Chepala Pulusu, Pesara Pappu, Rassam, Pappucharu, Enda Chapala Vankaya and so on.

It's heard that the menu will also have Mughlai dishes. Rana Daggubati loves Delhi food, hence, we can expect some delicious non-veg dishes too. Apart from that, Miheeka Bajaj's father is from Punjab. Thus, dishes like Butter Chicken, Kadhai Paneer, Dal Makhni, Makke Di Roti, Sarso Da Saag are expected to be a part of the menu list. However, official confirmation about the same has not yet come. But if these happen to be served, it would be a perfect treat for the guests amid the COVID-19 restrictions.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's pre-wedding ceremonies caught everyone's attention on the internet. The pictures from rituals like Haldi, Mehendi and Pelli Koduku ceremony have gone viral on and fans love them all.

Now, we are eagerly waiting for the wedding photos of the gorgeous couple!