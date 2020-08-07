Rana Daggubati’s To-Be-Mother-In-Law Gets Emotional Seeing Daughter Miheeka Bajaj In Wedding Lehenga

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's wedding festivities have started in full swing. The romantic couple is all set to tie the sacred knot of marriage on August 8 (Saturday) at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. On August 5 (Wednesday), bride-to-be Miheeka Bajaj enjoyed her Haldi ceremony with close friends and family members.

Now, the latest update has come from the 'Bhaat Ceremony' which happened yesterday night. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj celebrated this pre-wedding ritual with joy. However, the bride's mother and Jewellery Designer Bunty Bajaj got emotional on this occasion. After seeing her dear daughter in her (Bunty's) wedding lehenga for the Bhaat ceremony, Bunty Bajaj got emotional.

Expressing her emotions on Instagram, Miheeka Bajaj's mother Bunty shared a photo of her daughter in the lehenga with a heartfelt note. She wrote, "Baht function wearing my wedding outfit , could not stop crying my baby is all grown up.#BAJaoeD."

Well, Miheeka looked beautiful in her mother Bunty Bajaj's wedding lehenga- a red bandhani lehenga with champagne grey coloured blouse and dupatta. It's obvious for any mother to get emotional seeing her daughter in their outfit, especially the wedding one.

Coming back to the pre-wedding rituals, pictures of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's Haldi ceremony had gone viral yesterday. The actor looked handsome in a white shirt and panche while his fiancée looked elegant in a yellow lehenga, with boho style accessories. Apart from that, the pictures of Miheeka Bajaj's decked up house had also gone viral earlier this week.

Talking about the wedding, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj will get married in the presence of 30 family members. Rana's father Suresh Babu in an interview with a leading portal had already revealed that it will be an intimate affair. They have not invited any celebrities or close friends from the industry. The wedding venue will be transformed into a bio-secure bubble and the hosts will take all the safety precautions, keeping the Coronavirus pandemic in mind. All the rituals will be performed as per Telugu and Marwari customs.

On a professional note, Rana Daggubati will next be seen in Prabhu Solomon's trilingual film. It is titled as Aranya in Telugu, Kaadan in Tamil and Haathi Mere Saathi in Hindi.

