Ravikanth Perepu Ties The Knot With Fiancée Veena Ghantasala!

Popular filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu recently got married to his fiancée Veena Ghantasala. A renowned PR from the South film industry, BA Raju informed the netizens about Ravikanth Perepu's wedding with Veena.

The PR took to Twitter and wrote, "@ravikanthperepu Director of #KrishnaAndHisLeela and #Kshanam got married to his love #Veena. Congrats to The Couple."

Well, Ravikanth Perepu was recently in the news after the release of his much-delayed film Krishna And His Leela starring Sidhu Jonnalagadda, Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in the leadroles. After the release of his film on Netflix, actor Sidhu had shared a picture of him locking lips with Ravikanth. Well, it caught everyone's attention but it was just a gesture of celebration after their film's successful release.

Coming back to Ravikanth Perepu, the Kshanam director penned a long Instagram post for his then-fiancée and now wife Veena, after the success of Krishna And His Leela. He wrote, "Ending the last post of #krishnaandhisleela series with the most important person in my life. During the making of this film, @veenaghantasala and I decided to take our relationship a step forward and we got married. I was two-timing with her and the film. The film got stalled in between and I was not in the best of my energies. It isn't easy to live with someone when they touch their rock bottom. I can only imagine what my girl has gone through. She was expecting a beautiful kick start to her new life and boom, she got me! But she's a fighter too. There were a lot of hiccups through the way but she never gave up. 5 years of togetherness and now I found a great friend in her. She's become my go to person no matter how screwed up the situation is. It's crazy to have that one person to share your moments with. She taught me when to be a boy and when to be a man! And as an individual, oh boy what a talent! I worked with her for #Kshanam and this film and she's a terrific voice actress. Veena and I come up with some never heard before modulations working together. I love this collaboration and am really looking forward to more films with her. She keeps me grounded and sane. She sees through me, regardless of my success and failure. She is to be treasured. Babe, cheers to more downfalls and rising up again! Love you."

Congratulations Ravikanth Perepu and Veena!