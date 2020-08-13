RGV Takes A Dig At Arnab Goswami Again; Says The Journalist Mocks People To Entertain Himself

A few days ago, we had reported that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma announced a film on renowned journalist and Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. The controversial filmmaker claimed that he will expose the journalist in his film, Arnab: The News Prostitute. Ever since RGV announced the film, his fans can't keep calm to see its first look. And guess what, the director finally released it today on Twitter.

Sharing the first motion poster of Arnab: The News Prostitute, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "The difference is a normal prostitute takes off her own clothes to entertain others. whereas,he takes off others clothes to entertain himself ARNAB The News Prostitute." (sic)

In the tweet, Ramu took a dig at Arnab Goswami again and explained the difference between a normal prostitute and Arnab Goswami whom he addressed as 'the news prostitute'. The motion poster shows currency notes spread everywhere. One can also see Arnab Goswami's iconic line - 'Nation Wants To Know' written as 'Nation Doesn't Want To Know'.

Well, it all started after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. After the Bollywood actor's demise, a certain section of people started claiming that he died by suicide because of the nepotism in Bollywood.

While covering the same topic on his TV news channel, Arnab Goswami used some harsh words against Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra and so on. This didn't go down well with Ram Gopal Varma and he said that Sushant's death was unfortunate, but criticising Bollywood celebs for the same is also not right. RGV even claimed that Arnab Goswami has no agenda and decided to expose him.

On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma's next venture Thriller, starring Apsara Rani in the lead role is all set to release on August 14, 2020. The erotic film will be available on ShreyasET app at Rs 200 per view from 9 pm onwards.

Now the first look is out, fans are waiting for Arnab Goswami's reaction to it.