RRR: Aamir Khan To Play Special Role In Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer?

Many of us don't know that SS Rajamouli and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan share a great rapport. Reports were also doing the rounds that Mr Perfectionist could collaborate with the Baahubali director for the much-ambitious project Mahabharata. Amidst all, the latest report published in a leading portal states that Aamir will be playing a special role in RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

The report suggests that Rajamouli sought help from Aamir Khan and asked him to introduce Jr NTR (Komaram Bheem) and Ram Charan (Alluri Sitarama Raju) in the Hindi version of RRR. Interestingly, in all the South languages, Jr NTR gave his voice for Ram Charan's character whereas the Magadheera actor lent his voice to introduce the former's character in the film. However, to introduce the Telugu star's in Bollywood, SS Rajamouli has reportedly asked Aamir to lend his voice for the introduction of Jr NTR and Charan. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

If it turns out to be true, it will be a big launch for Jr NTR and re-launch of Ram Charan in Bollywood. For the unversed, Ram Charan had made his Bollywood debut opposite Priyanka Chopra with the film Zanjeer (2013). Since then, he has not yet featured in a Hindi film.

Meanwhile, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles. Set in the pre-Independence era, the film is being produced by DVV Danayya. It is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on Sankranti in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

