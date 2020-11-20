RRR: After Jr NTR, Ram Charan Is Planning To Go On A Vacation To Dubai?

Looks like Dubai has become the favourite vacation spot of Tollywood celebrities post lockdown. After spending almost 6 months at home, actors have finally joined the sets of their respective films. However, some actors in the Telugu film industry want to spend quality time with their families. A few days ago, Mahesh Babu and his family had gone to Dubai for vacation. Apart from him, Jr NTR also took a short break from RRR shoot and jetted off to the gulf country to enjoy holidays with his wife and kids.

And now, following the footsteps of his co-star, RRR star Ram Charan too is reportedly planning to go on a vacation with wife in Dubai. A report published in a leading portal suggests that the Magadheera actor will reportedly go to Dubai in the last week of November. After spending time with his wife, he will join the sets of RRR. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

If reports are to be believed, Ram Charan will finish the shoot of RRR first before joining the sets of Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya. To shoot the extended cameo in Koratala Siva's directorial, Charan has reportedly given 20 days of his tight schedule. Coming back to RRR, SS Rajamouli will shoot Jr NTR's scenes until Ram returns.

Meanwhile, the SS Rajamouli's directorial venture is set in the pre-Independence era, in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR are playing freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran are playing pivotal roles in the film. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film is expected to hit the screens in the first half of 2021.