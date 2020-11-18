Jr NTR Takes A Break From RRR Shoot For THIS Reason

A few weeks ago, SS Rajamouli resumed the shoot of his magnum opus RRR in Hyderabad, after a eight-month gap. Ever since Rajamouli commenced the shoot of RRR, fans are waiting to see glimpses from the sets of the film. But they might have to wait a little longer for the same, as Jr NTR has reportedly taken a brief break from RRR shoot.

A few days ago, we had reported that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have begun shooting in Hyderabad for RRR. But now, the Janata Garage actor has taken a short break for his family, as he is going to Dubai with them for a brief vacation. After spending time with wife Lakshmi and his two sons - Abhay Ram and Bhargava Ram, the actor will be returning to India on November 22. He will join the sets of RRR post his vacation.

Well, Dubai has become a favourite holiday destination for many celebs. Before Jr NTR, Superstar Mahesh Babu too enjoyed time with with wife Namrata and kids Sitara and Gautam in Dubai and returned yesterday. The actor treated fans with some amazing pictures from their Dubai vacation. Hence, now people are waiting to see glimpses from Jr NTR's Dubai holiday.

Meanwhile, the RRR makers recently shared some pictures of RRR team's Diwali celebration featuring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the Baahubali director in traditional white kurta and pyjama. They wished fans a 'Happy Diwali' on Twitter. Talking about the film, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era, in which Jr NTR and Ram Charan are essaying the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively.

Produced by DVV Danayya, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

