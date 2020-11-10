RRR: Alia Bhatt To Sing Her First Telugu Song For SS Rajamouli’s Next?

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has been in the news for various reasons. Right from the shoot to its star cast, the makers have managed to create a buzz amongst the masses. A few months ago, when Rajamouli chose Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt to play the female lead of the film, people started criticising the filmmaker for not casting a Tollywood actress.

But Rajamouli had earlier shared his idea behind Alia Bhatt's casting for the film. For the unversed, the Baahubali director considers her as a performer and has huge faith in her acting skills. Apart from acting, now we hear that she will also sing one of the songs from RRR.

A report published in a leading portal suggests that there will be a dance number in RRR in which Alia Bhatt will be flaunting her killer dance moves. Interestingly, she will reportedly sing the song as well. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt is known for her singing in Bollywood, as she has sung some of the popular songs like 'Ikk Kudi', 'Samjhawan' and so on. Notably, this will be the first Telugu song of Alia Bhatt's singing career, and she is working hard to learn Telugu. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Meanwhile, RRR is based on the freedom struggle of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR is scheduled to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

