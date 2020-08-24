RRR Director SS Rajamouli Shares His Views On Baahubali Star Prabhas’ Next Adipurush

Lockdown doesn't seem to have affected Prabhas' work life. The actor has announced three pan-India projects in the last two months. His recently announced project Adipurush, which is being helmed by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut, will be made on a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore. Producer Bhushan Kumar is reportedly planning to spend Rs 250 crore just on its VFX.

Adipurush is already creating a buzz amongst the masses as it will be based on the theme of victory of good over evil. Based on the Indian epic, Ramayana, Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Rama in Om Raut's next. Prabhas' fans are quite excited about the film. But do you know, his dear friend and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli is even more excited to see Prabhas as Lord Rama?

During a media interaction, the RRR director said, "I know about Adipurush even before the announcement. It is the perfect time to make a movie with a story based on Lord Rama." Moreover, SS Rajamouli feels Adipurush will be the turning point of Prabhas' career. Rajamouli further said, "Already Prabhas' career is sky high and it will reach more heights after this."

Well, Prabhas is all set to rule the box office in future. Apart from Adipurush, his next with Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam will release soon after the pandemic ends. Prabhas and Pooja's intense love story is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, and jointly produced by the Rebel Star and Bhushan Kumar.

On the other hand, Prabhas will also be featuring in Nag Ashwin's next directorial venture. The untitled sci-fi film will also star Deepika Padukone as the female lead, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Talking about SS Rajamouli, his next RRR will star Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. The film is set in the pre-Independence era, and is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.