RRR Dialogue Writer Spills The Beans About Jr NTR & Ram Charan’s Screen Time In SS Rajamouli’s Film

The entire world is waiting for SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021 (Sankranti), but it is likely to get postponed due to ongoing lockdown and restrictions over shooting. Well, fans are curious to know each update about RRR. And guess what, we came across one such interesting update.

RRR dialogue writer Sai Madhav Burra has recently given an update on Jr NTR and Ram Charan's screen time. In an interview with a leading portal, the 46-year-old writer said that the director has brilliantly balanced both the lead characters in the narrative. Sai Madhav said that the role of Jr NTR and Ram Charan will have equal prominence and screen time in the period drama. He also expressed his confidence that the film will provide the audience with something unexpected.

Moreover, Burra also rubbished the rumours of writing dialogues for Singeetham Srinivasa Rao and Balakrishna's delayed project Aditya 999. On a related note, RRR makers have completed 70 per cent shoot and remaining 30 per cent, has portions of Bollywood actors. It was scheduled to happen in April and May, but due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, it has been postponed.

RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles. Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan will portray the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Alia Bhatt is playing Ram Charan's wife while Olivia Morris will be seen opposite Jr NTR.

